SYN Nation
Interview: Rory Kelly
Christian chats to Rory Kelly from the cast of The Way Out, Josephine Collins’ sci-fi western play now on at Red Stitch Actor’s Theatre (Rear 2 Chapel St, St Kilda) until September 24.
Christian Tsoutsouvas
September 3rd 2017Read more by Christian Tsoutsouvas
Category: Audio, Programs
Topics: Art, Culture, Environment, Geek, Live, Pop Culture
Tags: politics, Rory Kelly, sci-fi, theatre, Western
