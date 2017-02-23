ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg

SYN Nation

Interview: Rosie Jones

Rosie Jones

Christian interviews Rosie Jones, director of the documentary The Family which premiered last year at the Melbourne International Film Festival and is now in limited release.

Click here to listen to Christian’s review

Christian Tsoutsouvas

February 23rd 2017
Read more by Christian Tsoutsouvas
Category:
Topics: , , ,
Tags: , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by Art Smitten

aqposter
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Review: Aquarius

Aquarius is a three-part feature film depicting the life and struggles of its central character Clara, an ageing music critic played by […]

the-love-witch
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Review: The Love Witch

The Love Witch is a 2016 release written and directed by Anna Biller. It follows the story of a young beautiful witch […]

Nicole McKenzie 3
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Review: Being a Good Person is Bloody Hard Work

The one person show is an exhilarating performance for both player and audience. For one, the performer is completely alone on the […]

Related Content

14847726042familythstill
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Review: The Family

Lab Rats Show Logo

Lab Rats Episode 7: Neurology and the Brain

thenewgirlinclasscover.jpg
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Review: The New Girl in Class - Indian Film Festival Melbourne