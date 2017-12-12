ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg

SYN Nation

Interview: Ross Harding

Offthegrid_690x380-690x380

Anthony, Maria and Smithers chat to Ross Harding, the co-founder of Off The Grid, Australia’s only solar-powered symposium, taking place at the Australian Centre for Contemporary Art (111 Sturt Street, Southbank) on Friday December 22.

Photo by Kate Ballis

Christian Tsoutsouvas

December 12th 2017
