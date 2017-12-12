SYN Nation
Interview: Ross Harding
Anthony, Maria and Smithers chat to Ross Harding, the co-founder of Off The Grid, Australia’s only solar-powered symposium, taking place at the Australian Centre for Contemporary Art (111 Sturt Street, Southbank) on Friday December 22.
Photo by Kate Ballis
Christian Tsoutsouvas
December 12th 2017Read more by Christian Tsoutsouvas
Category: Audio, Programs
Topics: Art, Culture, Education, Environment, Live, Music, Science
Tags: Australian Centre for Contemporary Art, off the grid, ross harding, solar power
