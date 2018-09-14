SYN 90.7
Interview with RUOK?: The Weekly Wrap 14.09.18
On this week’s show we have a chat to R U OK, look back at the controversy surrounding Serena Williams and the US Open Final and Celine gives us the low-down on the latest horror film The Nun. Plus we look into reports this week that show 71% of Australians have experienced sexual harassment.
As always we’ll take you through the latest headlines and get you up to date on all the week’s news.
(0.00) Headlines; (4.45) Dutton’s Eligibility; (9.45) RUOK Interview with Anastasia; (20.40) Serena Williams’ US Final Controversy; (29.00) Sexual Harassment Survey; (32.45) Review of the Nun.
See the full playlist from the show below:
- Cry – Alison Wonderland and Buddy
- Flexin’ – TKay Maidza ft Duckwrth
- Waiting – Kian
- Breathe Me – Sia
- Plum – Troye Sivan
- Hotel – Kita Alexander
The Weekly Wrap is the perfect mix of the news you need to know and the news you want to know.
We’ll be covering everything from the latest political updates to the best TV shows of the week.
Join Celine Farah, Sarah Booth and Bethany Hayes every Friday from 3pm to wrap up your week.
