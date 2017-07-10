ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg

Interview: Russ Vickery and Matthew Parsons

Christian chats to Russ Vickery and Matthew Parsons about their Melbourne premier season of My Other Closet, The Cabaret, a show based on Russ’ experiences with domestic violence in a queer relationship, on from July 15-28 at Bella Union, 54 Victoria St, Carlton South.

Christian Tsoutsouvas

July 10th 2017
