SYN Nation
Interview: Russ Vickery and Matthew Parsons
Christian chats to Russ Vickery and Matthew Parsons about their Melbourne premier season of My Other Closet, The Cabaret, a show based on Russ’ experiences with domestic violence in a queer relationship, on from July 15-28 at Bella Union, 54 Victoria St, Carlton South.
Christian Tsoutsouvas
July 10th 2017Read more by Christian Tsoutsouvas
Category: Audio, Audio, Features, General, Programs
Topics: Art, Comedy, Culture, Education, Live, Music, Pop Culture
Tags: Cabaret, domestic violence, matthew parsons, my other closet the cabaret, queer, russ vickery
