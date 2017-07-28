ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg

SYN Nation

Interview: Ryan Shelton

Nicolas Zoumboulis interviews Ryan Shelton, one of four core members of Radio Karate, the team that produce Hamish & Andy’s Gap Year specials and most recently True Story.

The interviews covers Ryan’s early personal and career life, from his time at Channel 31 to Rove to now producing and writing television for major commercial networks. We talk about the challenge in getting original content like True Story on a free-to-air television prime-time slot in amongst sea of reality television shows.

Christian Tsoutsouvas

July 28th 2017
