SYN Nation
Interview: Sally Maclean and Christopher Kirby
Christina and Reem chat with Sally Maclean and Christopher Kirby from the cast and crew of Season Two of the web series Shakespeare Republic, whcih can now be viewed on shakespearerepublic.com
Christian Tsoutsouvas
September 21st 2017Read more by Christian Tsoutsouvas
Category: Audio, Programs
Topics: Art, Culture, Pop Culture
Tags: arts, christopher kirby, sally maclean, Shakespeare, Shakespeare Republic
