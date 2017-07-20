ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg

Interview: Samara Hersch

Christian chats to Samara Hersch about We All Know What’s Happening, a work featuring the perpsectives of seven young on offshore detention in Nauru, at Arts House (521 Queensberry Street, North Melbourne) from 19 – 22 July.

Christian Tsoutsouvas

July 20th 2017
