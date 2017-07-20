SYN Nation
Interview: Samara Hersch
Christian chats to Samara Hersch about We All Know What’s Happening, a work featuring the perpsectives of seven young on offshore detention in Nauru, at Arts House (521 Queensberry Street, North Melbourne) from 19 – 22 July.
Christian Tsoutsouvas
July 20th 2017Read more by Christian Tsoutsouvas
Category: Audio, Audio, Features, General, News and Commentary, Programs
Topics: Art, Culture, Education, Live
Tags: Nauru, offshore detention, Samara Hersch, We All Know What’s Happening
