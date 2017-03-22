SYN Nation
Interview: Sammy J
Gill and Daniel chat to Sammy J about this new solo show Hero Complex, playing in the 2017 Melbourne International Comedy Festival at the Victoria Hotel.
Christian Tsoutsouvas
March 22nd 2017Read more by Christian Tsoutsouvas
Category: Audio, Programs
Topics: Art, Comedy, Culture, Geek, Pop Culture
Tags: hero complex, Melbourne International Comedy Festival, playground politics, sammy j
