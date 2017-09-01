ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg

SYN Nation

Interview: Sarah Sutherland and David Baker

fish Production Still 4

Sarah Sutherland and David Baker Christian chats to the artistic directors and one of the members of rollercoaster theatre company, talking about their new show, fish, playing at The Melba Spiegeltent (35 Johnston St, Collingwood) until September 2.

Christian Tsoutsouvas

September 1st 2017
