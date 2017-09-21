ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg

Interview: Sean Bedlam

Christian chats to Sean Bedlam about his Melbourne Fringe Festival show, Death to America, playing from September 23-30 at The Courthouse Hotel (96-90 Errol St, North Melbourne).

Christian Tsoutsouvas

September 21st 2017
