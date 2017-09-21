SYN Nation
Interview: Sean Bedlam
Christian chats to Sean Bedlam about his Melbourne Fringe Festival show, Death to America, playing from September 23-30 at The Courthouse Hotel (96-90 Errol St, North Melbourne).
Christian Tsoutsouvas
September 21st 2017Read more by Christian Tsoutsouvas
Category: Audio, Programs
Topics: Art, Comedy, Culture, Education, Live, Pop Culture
Tags: america, death to america, Donald Trump, Melbourne Fringe Festival, politics, sean bedlam
More by Art Smitten
Interview: Sally Maclean and Christopher Kirby
Christina and Reem chat with Sally Maclean and Christopher Kirby from the cast and crew of Season Two of the web series […]
Interview: Grant Busé
Julia from The Naughty Rude Show and Christian (from Art Smitten) chat to comedy musician and school teacher Grant Busé about his […]
Interview: Broden Kelly
Hamish chats with Broden Kelly ahead of Aunty Donna’s performances of Big Boys and New Show: World Tour Edition on Saturday October […]