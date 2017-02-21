SYN Nation
Interview: Shane Savage
Molly, Andrew and Jim chat to actor, producer and director Shane Savage about North of Eight’s production of Mark O’Rowe’s play Terminus, on at The Courthouse Hotel until March 11.
Christian Tsoutsouvas
February 21st 2017Read more by Christian Tsoutsouvas
Category: Audio, Programs
Topics: Art, Culture, Live
Tags: courthouse hotel, mark o'rowe, north of eight, shane savage, terminus, theatre
More by Art Smitten
Review: Stupid F**king Bird
Gill and Molly discuss their thoughts, feelings and impressions of Aaron Posner’s play Stupid Fucking Bird, before, after and during the intermission of […]
Interview: Adelaide Fisher, Ariel Cameron and Will Dawson
Andrew and Molly interview Adelaide Fisher, Ariel Cameron and past Art-Smitten host Will Dawson about their brand new community arts festival Happenstance, taking […]
Interview: Nicole McKenzie
Andrew, Molly and Jim chat to theatremaker Nicole McKenzie about one-person show, Being a Good Person is Bloody Hard Work, now being performed […]