Interview: Shane Savage

Molly, Andrew and Jim chat to actor, producer and director Shane Savage about North of Eight’s production of Mark O’Rowe’s play Terminus, on at The Courthouse Hotel until March 11.

Christian Tsoutsouvas

February 21st 2017
