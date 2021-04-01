On Air
Interview with Shock Friendly – The Hoist
Imy and Mia had a chat with post-punk act Shock Friendly.
Our amazing Thursday night hosts had such an in-depth chat with Shock Friendly about their new single and upcoming album.
Check out the interview here!
Riley Geary-Goodwin
April 1st 2021Read more by Riley Geary-Goodwin
Category: Audio, Podcast
Topics: Music
Tags: audio, Australia, australian, Australian music, Hoist, interview, melbourne, Music, Music Interview, podcast, radio, shock friendly, SYN, the hoist
More by The Hoist
Interview with Jurassic – The Hoist
Tuesday night host Sez had a cool and comforting chat with Jurassic! Check out the interview here! Or if you want to […]
Interview with Bones and Jones – The Hoist
Join one of our incredible Monday night hosts Tess as she chats to Bones and Jones about all things music! Check out […]
The Hoist Hot Hits Vol.33
The Hoist comes back with an exciting new playlist of local tracks! Tune in this week to hear Hoist Hot Hits Vol.33, a selection of our […]