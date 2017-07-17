ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg

Interview: Sorcha Breen

Maria and Smithers chat to actor Sorcha Breen about Am Katherine, a theatrical adaptation and response to Shakespeare’s Taming of the Shrew, playing at Hares and Hyenas (63 Johnston St, Fitzroy) from July 19-29.

Christian Tsoutsouvas

July 17th 2017
