SYN Nation
Interview: Sorcha Breen
Maria and Smithers chat to actor Sorcha Breen about I Am Katherine, a theatrical adaptation and response to Shakespeare’s Taming of the Shrew, playing at Hares and Hyenas (63 Johnston St, Fitzroy) from July 19-29.
Christian Tsoutsouvas
July 17th 2017Read more by Christian Tsoutsouvas
Category: Audio, Audio, Features, General, Programs
Topics: Art, Comedy, Culture, Live, Music, Pop Culture
Tags: 10 things i hate about you, I Am Katherine, Ireland, Sorcha Breen, Taming of the Shrew, theatre, William Shakespeare
More by Art Smitten
Interview: Lee McClenaghan and Kelley Young
Smithers and Maria chat to actor/director Lee McClenaghan and lead actor Kelley Kerr Young about The Association, an immersive theatre experience presented […]
Review: NGV Friday Nights – Gareth Liddiard
When Gareth Liddiard of the Drones took to the stage as the headline act of NGV’s Friday Night series, he took a […]
Interview: Yumi Umiumare
Christian chats to Japanese Butoh dancer Yumi Umiumare about her upcoming performances at The Mechanics Institute and the Foreshore in Apollo Bay on Saturday 15th July, […]