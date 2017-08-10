SYN Nation
Interview: Stephanie Lake
Christian chats to Stephanie Lake, the choreographer of Pile of Bones, running from August 15-19 at Arts House (521 Queensberry Street, North Melbourne).
Image by Jodi Hutchinson.
Christian Tsoutsouvas
August 10th 2017Read more by Christian Tsoutsouvas
Category: Audio, Programs
Topics: Art, Culture, Live
Tags: Arts House, choreographer, dance, pile of bones, stephanie lake
More by Art Smitten
Interview: Nora Niasari
Christian chats to Nora Niasari, writer/director of the short film Waterfall, screening on Sunday August 13 and Saturday August 19 at Melbourne […]
Interview: Daniel Monks
Christian chats to Daniel Monks the lead actor in the Malthouse Theatre’s new production, The Real and Imagined History of the Elephant […]
Interview: Reg Ramsden
Silvi and Rebi chat to Reg Ramsden about the Right 2 The Heart campaign that’s now raising funds for high school facilities […]