SYN Nation

Interview: Susan Provan

Inside-Word-Susan-Provan

Molly and Rebi interview Susan Provan, the director of the 2017 Melbourne International Comedy Festival, running from March 29 – April 23.

Christian Tsoutsouvas

March 15th 2017
