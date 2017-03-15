SYN Nation
Interview: Susan Provan
Molly and Rebi interview Susan Provan, the director of the 2017 Melbourne International Comedy Festival, running from March 29 – April 23.
Christian Tsoutsouvas
March 15th 2017
Category: Audio, Programs
Topics: Art, Comedy, Culture
Tags: Melbourne International Comedy Festival, susan provan
