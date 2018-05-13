Art Smitten

SYN Nation

Interview- Suzanne Heywood and Will Atkinson

Susan-Haywood-Headshot
Listen to Episode

Tom & Jess interview Director Suzanne Heywood and Will Atkinson over the show Ironbound Q44.

Maria

May 13th 2018
Read more by Maria
Category: ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by Art Smitten

KentMorrisandRayTraplin
Art Smitten

Interview: Kent Morris

Viv, Christina and Gigi talk to Kent Morris about The Torch’s Indigenous Art in Prisons and Community Program.

hero
Art Smitten

Interview- Katie Reddie-Clancy

Tom and Dana Interview Katie Reddie-Clancy over her show Grace showing for the MICF.

unnamed
Art Smitten

Interview: Bridget Balodis

Maria and Smithers chat to Bridget Balodis, the director of desert, 6:29pm which is playing at Red Stitch Actors Theatre (Rear 2 Chapel […]

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Community
Culture
Education
Environment
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport