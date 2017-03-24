SYN Nation
Interview: Tara Jade Samaya
Daniel, Adalya and Jim chat to Tara Jade Samaya, the “Dance Captain” of Chunky Move’s ANTI GRAVITY, on at the Malthouse Theatre from March 17-26 as part of the Dance Massive Festival.
Christian Tsoutsouvas
March 24th 2017Read more by Christian Tsoutsouvas
Category: Audio, Programs
Topics: Art, Culture
Tags: Chunky Move, dance massive, Malthouse Theatre, tara jade samaya
More by Art Smitten
Interview: Sammy J
Gill and Daniel chat to Sammy J about this new solo show Hero Complex, playing in the 2017 Melbourne International Comedy Festival at the […]
Review: Piece for Person and Ghetto Blaster
Piece for person and Ghetto Blaster is an experimental dance work by Nicola Gunn. This work has had seasons all across Australia […]
Interview: Rachel Beesley
Rebi, Jim and Molly interview Rachael Beesley a solo violinist and musical director, performing in Italian Romance, an upcoming concert from the […]