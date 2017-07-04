ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg

SYN Nation

Interview: Tash York

adulting tash fairy no bkrd (1)

Silvi chats to cabaret performer Tash York about her new show, Adulting, playing at the Butterfly Club (5 Carson Pl, off Lt Collins) from July 11-16 as part of the Cabaret Fringe.

Christian Tsoutsouvas

July 4th 2017
Read more by Christian Tsoutsouvas
Category: , , , ,
Topics: , , , ,
Tags: , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by Art Smitten

BBB_2000x905px_1
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: Narda Shanley

Christina and Thierry chat to Narda Shanley, CEO of St Martin’s Youth Arts Centre, about Banjo’s, Boots & Beyonce (a different kind […]

unnamed
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Review: (de)construct

At La Mama Theatre in Carlton on Wednesday night I got to experience a moving and powerful physical theatre piece called (De)construct. […]

maxresdefault (6)
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: Madeleine Featherby

Christina and Thierry chat to Madeleine Featherby about playing Helen (of Troy) in PARIS – A Rock Odyssey, running from July 13-15 at […]

BROWSE BY TOPIC

Art
Comedy
Culture
Education
Environment
Gaming
Geek
Live
Music
News
Pop Culture
Science
Sport