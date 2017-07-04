SYN Nation
Interview: Tash York
Silvi chats to cabaret performer Tash York about her new show, Adulting, playing at the Butterfly Club (5 Carson Pl, off Lt Collins) from July 11-16 as part of the Cabaret Fringe.
Christian Tsoutsouvas
July 4th 2017Read more by Christian Tsoutsouvas
