On Air
Interview with Tayla Young – The Hoist
This week Bec chatted to emerging singer-songwriter out of Brisbane, Tayla Young.
They chatted about working with Shag Rock, new music, the songwriting process and more.
Listen below to find out more:
Riley Geary-Goodwin
Riley Geary-Goodwin
July 12th 2021
