ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg

SYN Nation

Interview: Thando Sikwila

BOWIE-2_SLIDER

Maria and Reem interview Thando Sikwila from the cast of Bowie and Mercury Rising, playing until Sunday July 30 at Chapel off Chapel (12 Little Chapel St, Prahran).

Christian Tsoutsouvas

July 29th 2017
Read more by Christian Tsoutsouvas
Category: ,
Topics: , , , ,
Tags: , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by Art Smitten

SaltybyYasiPeiris
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: Shannan Lim and Tye Norman

Maria and Reem chat to Shannan Lim and Tye Norman from Normal Children’s production of Salty, on at the Butterfly Club (5 […]

https-%2F%2Fs3-ap-southeast-2.amazonaws.com%2Fvms-tv-images-prod%2F2017%2F05%2F72888%2FHAAN2017_HAMISHandANDY_TRUESTORY_Carousel
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: Ryan Shelton

Nicolas Zoumboulis interviews Ryan Shelton, one of four core members of Radio Karate, the team that produce Hamish & Andy’s Gap Year specials […]

timthumb (2)
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: Jennifer Vuletic

Christian chats to actor Jennifer Vuletic from the ensemble cast of Merciless Gods, a Little Ones Theatre production based on the book by […]

Related Content

changes.jpg
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: Jeff Wortman, Changes: A Theatrical Tribute to the Music of David Bowie

13076671_1680956508834358_7260034696239174760_n-2.jpg
amplify20logo-1.jpg
Amplify

Tuesday, April 26th

beyonce-by-mario-testino-for-vogue-september-2015-3.jpg
11755205_504890336333691_113078729635557338_n_0.jpg
Take Care

Take Care 18/08/15