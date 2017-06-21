SYN Nation
Interview: Tina Dixson, Renee Dixson and Thomas Feng
Jack and Christian are joined by artist and producer Tina Dixson, human rights advocate Renee Dixson and Thomas Feng, from Road to Refuge, to discuss Stories About Hope, an exhibiton celebrating the strength, identity and human dignity of people from refugee backgrounds, on at the No Vacancy Project Space in Federation Square until Sunday June 25.
Christian Tsoutsouvas
June 21st 2017Read more by Christian Tsoutsouvas
Category: Audio, Audio, Features, News and Commentary, Programs
Topics: Art, Culture, Education
Tags: refugee rights, renee dixson, Road to refuge, stories about hope, thomas feng, tina dixson
