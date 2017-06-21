ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg

SYN Nation

Interview: Tina Dixson, Renee Dixson and Thomas Feng

Jack and Christian are joined by artist and producer Tina Dixson, human rights advocate Renee Dixson and Thomas Feng, from Road to Refuge, to discuss Stories About Hope, an exhibiton celebrating the strength, identity and human dignity of people from refugee backgrounds, on at the No Vacancy Project Space in Federation Square until Sunday June 25.

Christian Tsoutsouvas

June 21st 2017
