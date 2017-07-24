SYN Nation
Interview: Todd Beavis and Martina Copley
Christian chats to Todd Beavis, Associate Director of Nite Art 2017, Martina Copley, Manager of the artist-run initiative Blindside, who are participating once again in this event, happening Thursday July 27 from 6pm til late.
Christian Tsoutsouvas
July 24th 2017Read more by Christian Tsoutsouvas
Category: Audio, Audio, Features, General, Programs
Topics: Art, Culture, Education, Live
Tags: galleries, nite art, Performance, visual art
More by Art Smitten
Review: Una
Before I hop into this review, I need to note that this talks about issues to do with paedophilia and child molestation. […]
Review: White Lies
If you’re going to go to a magic show, you really need to let yourself try and enjoy it. It sounds weird, […]
Review: Baby Driver
Do you like music? Do you like action? Do you like fast cars speeding around and crashing which isn’t Fast and the […]