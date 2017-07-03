ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg

SYN Nation

Interview: Tyran Parke

photo-sahlan-high-res

Christina and Thierry chat to Tyran Parke about directing Lyric Opera’s production of The Coronation of Poppea, on from July 15-22 at Chapel off Chapel (12 Little Chapel St, Prahran).

Christian Tsoutsouvas

July 3rd 2017
Read more by Christian Tsoutsouvas
Category: , , ,
Topics: , , , , ,
Tags: , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by Art Smitten

IMG_0147
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Review and interviews: Wallace & Gromit and Friends

Wallace & Gromit and Friends and their talented creators have just arrived at the Australian Centre for the Moving Image (ACMI) to […]

logo (1)
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Review: My Fair Lady

Andrew reviews Julie Andrews’ 60th Anniversary production of My Fair Lady, now playing at the Regent Theatre until July 29.

unnamed (99)
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: Nelson Gardner

Christian chats to musical theatre performer Nelson Gardner about playing the part of Charley in Watch This’ production of Stephen Sondheim’s Merrily […]

Related Content

StageArt's SPRING AWAKENING Alice Batt, Luisa Scrofani, Grace Browne, Brent Trotter, Hannah McInerney, Ashley Roussety, Jessie-Lou Yates, Alex Thompson, Henry Brett. PHOTO CREDIT Belinda Strodder
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: Robbie Carmellotti and Jordon Mahar

ed6ae5c9f4b80b658c66cf7541987d44_2048X1152
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: Miki Oikawa, Hew Wagner and Arisa Yura

Lyric_339-2.jpg
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: James Cutler & Josh Tomlinson