SYN Nation
Interview: Tyran Parke
Christina and Thierry chat to Tyran Parke about directing Lyric Opera’s production of The Coronation of Poppea, on from July 15-22 at Chapel off Chapel (12 Little Chapel St, Prahran).
Christian Tsoutsouvas
July 3rd 2017Read more by Christian Tsoutsouvas
Category: Audio, Audio, Features, General
Topics: Art, Comedy, Culture, Live, Music, Pop Culture
Tags: Chapel Off Chapel, Lyric Opera, The Coronation of Poppea, tyran parke
More by Art Smitten
Review and interviews: Wallace & Gromit and Friends
Wallace & Gromit and Friends and their talented creators have just arrived at the Australian Centre for the Moving Image (ACMI) to […]
Review: My Fair Lady
Andrew reviews Julie Andrews’ 60th Anniversary production of My Fair Lady, now playing at the Regent Theatre until July 29.
Interview: Nelson Gardner
Christian chats to musical theatre performer Nelson Gardner about playing the part of Charley in Watch This’ production of Stephen Sondheim’s Merrily […]