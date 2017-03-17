SYN 90.7
INTERVIEW: Will from hip-hop influenced soul band, Big Words
Matt and Tarnay sat down with Will from Big Words a couple of weeks ago to chat about their upcoming album Hollywood, their newest single Soul Jam and the time Kieran from the band got up on stage with Wu Tang Clan. Watch out for these guys, we have a feeling they’re gonna be the next big thing.
