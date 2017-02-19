ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg

SYN Nation

Interview: William Crighton

r190_0_1337_847_w1200_h678_fmax

Andrew, Gill and Hamish chat to folk rock musician William Crighton about his first time performing performing on a paddle steamer and returning to the place of his childhood, the Murray River, for the Riverboats Music Festival in Echuca-Moama.

Christian Tsoutsouvas

February 19th 2017
Read more by Christian Tsoutsouvas
Category:
Topics: , ,
Tags: , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerRadio Training Gift Vouchers90.7FM ScheduleNation Schedule

More by Art Smitten

lifetime-guarantee-theatre-works-ross-mueller-perf11
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Review: Lifetime Guarantee

Finley reviews Theatre Works’ production of Ross Mueller’s play Lifetime Guarantee, which runs in St Kilda until February 26. Click here to […]

25thobject_120174_02
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: Padraic Fisher

Andrew, Hamish and Gill chat to Padraic Fisher, director of the National Wool Museum in Geelong (the city he left New York […]

charles_purcell-1200x1000
ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg
Art Smitten

Interview: Charles Purcell

Finley chats to actor Charles Purcell from the cast of Theatre Works’ production of Ross Mueller’s play, Lifetime Guarantee, about the politics of putting […]

Related Content

14721441_1863423693886047_2435460547513176009_n

Live in the studio: Tempus Sun

IMG_6129
thehoist_0.jpg
The Hoist

Live in the studio: Josh Cashman

14305220_1202643526443493_5775919231843198956_o
thehoist_0.jpg
The Hoist

Tobias Interview