Interview with Sly Withers – The Hoist

sly withers small

Tuesday host Courtney was joined this week by Jonno and Sam from Perth band Sly Withers to chat about their new album, ‘Gardens‘.

The pair chatted about their new single and upcoming album, living in Perth, the bands relationship and much more!

Listen here for more!

Or you can catch our latest playlist of all of our Hoist Hot Hits for 2021 here.

June 8th 2021
Read more by Riley Geary-Goodwin
