Interview with Tyne-James Organ – The Hoist
Amazing Wednesday night host Sarah had a fab chat with Tyne-James Organ about his debut album ‘Necessary Evil’.
They talked about the writing process, album tour, and inspirations behind the release.
Listen below for more!
Or you can catch all the latest tracks in our Hoist Hot Hits playlist of 2021 here.
Riley Geary-Goodwin
May 26th 2021Read more by Riley Geary-Goodwin
