the-hoist

On Air

Interview with Tyne-James Organ – The Hoist

tyne-james organ

Amazing Wednesday night host Sarah had a fab chat with Tyne-James Organ about his debut album ‘Necessary Evil’.

They talked about the writing process, album tour, and inspirations behind the release.

Listen below for more!

Or you can catch all the latest tracks in our Hoist Hot Hits playlist of 2021 here.

May 26th 2021
Read more by Riley Geary-Goodwin
Category: ,
Topics:
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
ContactMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by The Hoist

elle murphy
the-hoist
The Hoist

Interview with Elle Murphy – The Hoist

Tess, one of our wonderful Monday hosts was joined by Melbourne’s Elle Murphy to chat about her debut single ‘Pressure’. Tess and […]

HHH blog banner
the-hoist
The Hoist

Hoist Hot Hits Vol.40

The Hoist is back again with another groovy playlist of local tracks! Tune in this week to hear Hoist Hot Hits Vol.40, a selection […]

Screen Shot 2021-05-14 at 12.29.03 pm
the-hoist
The Hoist

Interview with Eluera – The Hoist

 Our bright and bubbly Thursday night co-host Anika chatted with central coast indie-pop artist Eluera. Anika chatted about Eluera’s new single ‘Petty’. […]

Related Content

Screen Shot 2021-05-14 at 12.16.52 pm
the-hoist
The Hoist

Interview with Matilda Pearl - The Hoist

Screen Shot 2021-05-14 at 11.50.00 am
the-hoist
The Hoist

Interview with Vaudeville Smash - The Hoist

Screen Shot 2021-05-14 at 11.08.36 am
the-hoist
The Hoist

Interview with Tim Ayre - The Hoist