Interview with Waliens – The Hoist
Monday host Bec had a chat with the boys, Jack, Chip, and Chris from Melbourne indie band Waliens.
The band talked about the story behind the track ‘Looker’, the writing process, performing new tracks live, and more!
Listen to the interview here!
Or you can catch our Hoist Hot Hits playlist here with all of our 2021 hits included!
Riley Geary-Goodwin
May 10th 2021Read more by Riley Geary-Goodwin
