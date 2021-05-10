the-hoist

Interview with Waliens – The Hoist

Waliens

Monday host Bec had a chat with the boys, Jack, Chip, and Chris from Melbourne indie band Waliens.

The band talked about the story behind the track ‘Looker’, the writing process, performing new tracks live, and more!

Listen to the interview here!

Or you can catch our Hoist Hot Hits playlist here with all of our 2021 hits included!

 

May 10th 2021
