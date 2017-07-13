SYN Nation
Interview: Yumi Umiumare
Christian chats to Japanese Butoh dancer Yumi Umiumare about her upcoming performances at The Mechanics Institute and the Foreshore in Apollo Bay on Saturday 15th July, 6pm and 8pm, as part of the WinterWild Festival, running until August 3.
Christian Tsoutsouvas
July 13th 2017
