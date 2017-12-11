SYN Nation
Interview: Zenzi Clark
Andrew and Smithers chat to Zenzi Clark, Assistant Curator of the 2017 Koorie Art Show, on display at the Koorie Heritage Trust (Level 3 of the Yarra Building in Federation Square) until 25 February 2018.
Christian Tsoutsouvas
December 11th 2017
Category: Audio, Programs
Topics: Art, Culture, Education
Tags: federation square, Indigenous, Koorie Art Show, Zenzi Clark
