Interview: Zenzi Clark

Andrew and Smithers chat to Zenzi Clark, Assistant Curator of the 2017 Koorie Art Show, on display at the Koorie Heritage Trust (Level 3 of the Yarra Building in Federation Square) until 25 February 2018.

Christian Tsoutsouvas

December 11th 2017
