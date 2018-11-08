SYN 90.7
Investigation into missing Saudi journalist continues
Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi disappeared and was reportedly murdered during a visit to the Saudi in Istanbul in October this year.
Reporter Alex Dalziel looks at the investigation into the incident currently taking place, and spoke to Dr Binoy Kampmark, an expert in international relations, about the incident
Jack Fryer
November 8th 2018Read more by Jack Fryer
