Investigation into missing Saudi journalist continues

Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi disappeared and was reportedly murdered during a visit to the Saudi in Istanbul in October this year.

Reporter Alex Dalziel looks at the investigation into the incident currently taking place, and spoke to Dr Binoy Kampmark, an expert in international relations, about the incident

Jack Fryer

November 8th 2018
