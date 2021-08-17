IPCC report: What does this mean for Australia and its younger generations?

The IPCC report released a few days ago is one of the most comprehensive reports released about our climate. The “code red for humanity” findings in the IPCC report are consequences of human actions and will greatly impact the younger generations of Australia today.

Reporter Sahar Foladi caught up with deputy director at Melbourne Climate Futures professor Kathryn Bowen to find out more. Professor Bowen was also a lead author in the IPCC’s Working Group II.