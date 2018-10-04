Irish boy band Westlife drop HUGE news for their fans
Irish boy band Westlife is getting back together.
The group was rumoured to be back in the studio in recent months and now the band has confirmed they’re reforming.
In a video posted to their Facebook page, the quartet shake hands, turn to the camera and say, “Hi, we’re Westlife!”
Writing then flashes across the screen, revealing “new music” and a “new tour” are “coming soon”.
Meanwhile, a source close to the band claims Westlife will perform in Ireland next year.
Reports also suggest the bandmates have enlisted Ed Sheeran to write a handful of new tracks for them.
However, it’s not all good news for Westlife fans, with confirmation former bandmate Brian McFadden – who quit the band in 2004 – won’t be joining Nicky Byrne, Shane Filan, Kian Egan and Mark Feehily in the studio or one the road.
(with WENN)
Image Credit: Westlife, Facebook.