Irish boy band Westlife drop HUGE news for their fans

Credit: Westlife, Facebook.

Irish boy band Westlife is getting back together.

The group was rumoured to be back in the studio in recent months and now the band has confirmed they’re reforming.

In a video posted to their Facebook page, the quartet shake hands, turn to the camera and say, “Hi, we’re Westlife!”

Writing then flashes across the screen, revealing “new music” and a “new tour” are “coming soon”.

Meanwhile, a source close to the band claims Westlife will perform in Ireland next year.

Reports also suggest the bandmates have enlisted Ed Sheeran to write a handful of new tracks for them.

However, it’s not all good news for Westlife fans, with confirmation former bandmate Brian McFadden – who quit the band in 2004 – won’t be joining Nicky Byrne, Shane Filan, Kian Egan and Mark Feehily in the studio or one the road.

(with WENN)

Image Credit: Westlife, Facebook.

Jayden Forster

October 4th 2018
