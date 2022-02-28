moshpit-logo-2021

On Air

The Great Metal Standoff – Iron Maiden vs Judas Priest

Iron Maiden vs Judas Priest WEB LOGO

For the first podcast of 2022, key pillars of the New Wave of British Heavy Metal movement go head-to-head. Iron Maiden – Piece Of Mind vs Judas Priest – Screaming For Vengeance. Released within a year of each other, both albums took each band’s next step in conquering the music world, where both Piece Of Mind and Screaming For Vengeance saw an ever increasing presence in US airplay.
Moshpit On SYN 2021 producer Ben Holt making his forth appearance on the ‘Standoff, presented this battle to Jason & Imran, and from the moment it was set and ready, all three knew that this would be a tightly contested one.

MOSHPIT B-SIDE PODCAST The Great Metal Standoff’, listen to every episode here: http://syn.org.au/show/metalstandoff/

Stay up to date with ‘The Great Metal Standoff’ at https://www.facebook.com/metalstandoffpod/

And ‘Moshpit On SYN’ at https://www.facebook.com/Moshpitonsyn/

 

Outro Music: XTaKeRuX – Demonized

EDITOR’S NOTE: During the discussion of Tool’s Fear Inoculum vinyl edition, the price has been censored due to rules surrounding community broadcasting laws, Jason’s comments were simply a bad cover-up.

Contributors

Jason Evans, Imran Abbas

February 28th 2022
Read more by Jason Evans
Category: , ,
Topics:
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
ContactVaccine Roadmap & SYNMembershipVolunteerOn Air Schedule

More by Moshpit

Tool v SOAD Logo SYN WEB
moshpit-logo-2021
Moshpit

The Great Metal Standoff – Tool vs System Of A Down w/Imran’s Band FLOOD

In a podcast capitalising on a ship that sailed two years ago, Jason and Imran break down the Tool and System Of […]

Mother Love Bone vs Temple Of The Dog WEB
moshpit-logo-2021
Moshpit

The Great Metal Standoff – Mother Love Bone vs Temple Of The Dog

Jason and Imran conclude their second grunge exploration and their trilogy of battles with Hannah with Mother Love Bone – Apple vs […]

STP v SP WEB LOGO
moshpit-logo-2021
Moshpit

The Great Metal Standoff – Stone Temple Pilots vs Smashing Pumpkins

Grunge Month is back so Jason & Imran can dissect albums that created the soundtrack to millions of grunge fans that weren’t part […]

Related Content

Ramones v Clash WEB
moshpit-logo-2021
Moshpit

The Great Metal Standoff - Ramones vs The Clash

AIC v AB WEB LOGO
moshpit-logo-2021
Moshpit

The Great Metal Standoff - Alice In Chains vs Alter Bridge

Beatles v Stones WEB
moshpit-logo-2021
Moshpit

The Great Metal Standoff - The Beatles vs The Rolling Stones