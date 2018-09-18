SYN Nation
Irrigating the North: Australia’s Untapped Goldmine or a Gem too Precious to Develop?
The Fitzroy River in the Kimberley Region of Western Australia is the lifeblood of the many communities in its catchment. Whether it’s fishing, hunting or just swimming, you would be hard pressed to find people that don’t spend at least part of their week down on the banks and in the waters.
For most of the year the river and its catchment is just a trickle but during the monsoonal Wet Season, it rises into a powerful force pumping billions of liters of water into the muddy King Sound. Its been the dream of many agriculturalists and developers to harness this mass of water and turn the Fitzroy River into an agricultural powerhouse.
GoGo Station, just outside of Fitzroy Crossing wants to develop 50sqkm of agricultural land on the land of the Gooniyandi People, a people whose Native Title was only recently won. GoGo claims the development will create many jobs, environmentalists say that it’s too risky and the Gooniyandi people may be split.
Everyone agrees that something needs to happen in the Fitzroy Valley, they just can’t agree on what.
I recorded this piece over a number of months in the lead up to the release of a CSIRO study into northern river catchments.
Dylan Storer
September 18th 2018Read more by Dylan Storer
Category: Audio, News, News and Commentary, Politics, Programs
Topics: Community, Culture, Environment, News, Science
Tags: Aboriginal, agriculture, culture, Fitzroy Crossing, Fitzroy River, Irrigation, Kimberley, Native Title
More by The Edge
Healing Begins as Community Reburies Remains
It was an emotional day in Fitzroy Crossing as the remains of more than 60 Aboriginal people have finally been reburied, after […]
Short, Ugly & Stinky: The World of “Little People” Folklore
There is a mythology swirling around Aboriginal nations right across Australia and up until now the broader public hasn’t heard anything about […]
“White Guilt” to blame for silence around Indigenous Domestic Violence: Josephine Cashman
Indigenous Lawyer Josephine Cashman has blamed “White Guilt” for the silence around the disproportionate levels of domestic violence Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander […]