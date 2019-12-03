ArtSmittenLogo1_9.jpg

Isobelle Carmody interview

Isobelle Carmody

As the year draws to a close, Art Smitten will be looking back at our favourite moments from 2019.

During our trip to Oz Comic-Con in June, our own Viv Micic secured an interview with Australian author Isobelle Carmody, most widely recognised for her acclaimed Obernewtyn Chronicles series. Between book-signings, Isobelle was generous enough to speak with Viv and provide some insights into her writing process.

 

 

You can find out more about Isobelle Carmody on her official website, and hear our full adventures at Oz Comic-Con via this very link.

 

 

Image courtesy of the author/Penguin Books Australia.

December 3rd 2019
