Jennifer Lopez is set to receive another big award after it was announced that the singer/actress will be named a Fashion Icon at the 2019 Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Awards.

The 49-year-old pop star, who just dropped her new single ‘Medicine’, will collect her latest style accolade on June 3 at the Brooklyn Museum in New York.

Announcing the big honour on Tuesday, CFDA President and CEO Steven Kolb said: “Jennifer Lopez’s style is bold, uninhibited, and always memorable. Designers, including many of our CFDA Members, love to dress her for both stage and private moments.”

CFDA chairwoman Diane von Furstenberg added: “Jennifer Lopez uses clothes as a way to express confidence and power.

“Both designers and fans look forward to her fashion statements.”

J.Lo joins the likes of Naomi Campbell, Beyonce, Pharrell Williams, Johnny Depp and Rihanna in receiving the prestigious award.

(with WENN)

