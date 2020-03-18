Jack Thiessen interview – The Sports Desk

In this segment from The Sports Desk, Season 1’s Wednesday team of Jacob and Tom speak with the Captain of RMIT University’s tennis team, Jack Thiessen about how he came to play tennis with RMIT, the current PAC 7 Tennis Championships and his recent stint as a hitting partner for Australian Open finalist Garbiñe Muguruza.

You can find out more about RMIT’s Tennis Club by visiting https://rmitlink.rmit.edu.au/Clubs/tennis, and follow RMIT Sport on Twitter via the handle @RMITSport. You can also view a video of this interview by heading to the official Sports Desk Instagram page.

Interview originally aired Wednesday, March 11th. Produced by Tom Parry; photograph by Taylor Capannolo.