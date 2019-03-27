Jason Donovan’s daughter is joining the Neighbours cast

Jason Donovan shot to fame in the ‘80s playing Scott Robinson, the man who married Charlene (aka Kylie), in Neighbours.

Jason’s dad, Terence, also appeared in the show in the ‘90s, playing Doug Willis.

Talk about keeping it in the family!

Now Jason’s 18-year-old daughter, Jemma, will follow in the footsteps of her famous dad and grandfather after landing a starring role in the long-running soapie.

Jemma will play a “quick-witted and complicated” character named Harlow Robinson.

“She is very head strong, and I enjoy playing that type of character who knows what she is doing and likes to get involved and Harlow seems to have those qualities,” Jemma said about the character.

Neighbours has clocked up more than 8,000 episodes over 30 seasons since its premiere in 1985.

In a statement to 10 Daily, Jason described the show as “an institution” and “an incredible learning curve for any young actor”

But it’s clear that it’s Jemma’s time to shine.

“There are so many great memories for me looking back, and to be honest this is Jemma’s moment,” he said.

“My Dad had a wonderful few years and I’m sure Jemma will also embrace the experience and honour the past,” he said, referring to his dad Terence.



Jemma is an up-and-coming actress who has appeared in crime drama Spotless and the 2012 TV movie Mr Stink.

Jemma will make her Neighbours debut later this year.

Image Credit: Tenplay.