Celebrity Stuff hosts Jayden and Viv have revealed their celeb highlight/lowlight for the past week.

Highlight:

Viv’s says her highlight for the past week is the release of a new trailer for Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, an American biographical crime thriller about serial killer Ted Bundy.

“It focuses on the televised trial, some of the victims and the relationship between Ted (Zac Efron) and Elizabeth Kloepfer (Lily Collins),” she said.

“The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January and will be released on Netflix on May 3.”

WARNING: TRAILER BELOW CONTAINS SENSITIVE CONTENT

Meanwhile, Jayden rates the news that Jaden Smith is returning to Australia as his celeb highlight.

“He’ll be returning to Australia later this month as a special guest on Post Malone’s upcoming tour for both shows here in Melbourne and around the country,” he said.

“It will be great to have him back alongside Posty.”

Lowlight:

Jayden names Justin Bieber’s gigantic April Fool’s joke as his celeb lowlight for the past week.

The pop superstar teased fans that his wife, Hailey, was pregnant in a series of pics shared on his Instagram.

However, it turned out to be nothing but a big joke.

“It was a good joke and he sure got a lot of people, but you can’t do that when you have so many obsessive, devoted fans. That’s just not cool mate,” Jayden said.

“I have to say I was rather cynical about it, but I’m cynical by nature.”



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Apr 1, 2019 at 1:02pm PDT

Viv rates reports that $US2.5 million worth of cosmetics has been stolen from Jeffree Star’s LA warehouse as her lowlight.

“He has given a statement to the FBI. He claims that the crime happened two weeks ago, explaining how the packaging designs for his new Magic Star concealer have been leaked online,” she said.

“The investigation is ongoing.”

Image Credit: Freepik, altered by Jayden Forster.