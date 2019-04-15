Celebrity Stuff hosts Jayden and Viv have revealed their celeb highlight/lowlight for the past week.

Highlight:

Viv says news that Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall from Little Mix have signed solo deals as composers is her big celeb highlight for the past week.

“Little Mix will finish their world tour for their fifth studio album, LM5, at the end of the year, while a source close to the group has confirmed the band will continue to make music together,” Viv said.

“We congratulate Leigh-Anne and Jade on this wonderful news.”



Meanwhile, Jayden rates Majak Daw’s “incredible” baby news as his highlight.

The Kangaroos star has announced he is expecting his first child with girlfriend Emma McKay. The baby’s gender and due date is unknown.



“This is just terrific news after a difficult few months for the star after he suffered serious hip and pelvis injuries after a fall from the Bolte Bridge in December. It really is just remarkable, incredible news,” he said.

Lowlight:

Jayden says news that thieves have stolen precious family heirlooms from the home of Grant Denyer’s father is his lowlight for the past week.

Grant’s wife, Chezzi, revealed thieves stole irreplaceable family items from the home of her father-in-law while he was visiting Grant at hospital in the wake of his serious back injury. Grant’s dad popped in to see him to allow Chezzi to take a break and pop home to be with the couple’s two young kids.

“This is just terrible, sad news and we wish them all the best,” Jayden said.



Meanwhile, Viv says her lowlight centres on Canadian singer Shawn Mendes.

The pop star has (again) been forced to address rumours about his sexuality.

In an interview with The Guardian, Shawn said constant speculation about his sexuality is “hurtful” to his family/friends and the LGBTIQ+ community.

“I’m in the same position as Shawn and I offer him and all LGBTIQ+ people my full support,” Viv said.



For more entertainment news visit syn.org.au/news

Image Credit: Freepik, altered by Jayden Forster.