Jayden and Viv name their celeb highlight/lowlight for the past week

Celebrity Stuff hosts Jayden and Viv have revealed their celeb highlight/lowlight from the past week.

Highlight:

Viv says news James Corden will be hosting the 2019 Tony Awards is her celeb highlight of the past week.

“It’s fantastic news that James Corden has announced he’s going to be hosting the 2019 Tony Awards, the theatre and Broadway version of the Oscars. It’s going to be great,” Viv said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the release of the first full-length trailer for Toy Story 4 is Jayden’s celeb highlight.

“The trailer gives us a good look at the franchise’s newest character, a spork called Forky, who becomes Bonnie’s new most important toy,” he said.

“Long story short, Forky has a bit of an identity crisis and makes a dash for it, leaving Buzz to chase after him and the rest of the toys follow and try to bring them back to safety.

“Full plot details have yet to be released, but we know it’ll have all that funny, mushy, emotional stuff we know and love in the Toy Story movies.”

Lowlight:

Jayden named the inappropriate comments on THAT photo of AFLW star Tayla Harris as his celeb lowlight for the past week.

“Nobody, no matter what age they are, no matter what gender or race they are, should feel unsafe in their workplace and that’s something she has said she’s felt in the wake of this.

“It’s my lowlight in a sense, but it’s also a big highlight because it’s turned into a real positive for the community in the way we’ve all got behind her and shown our support. Hopefully it’s a turning point for the community in how people interact on social media.”

Viv says Ariana Grande’s move to celebrate the start her Sweetener tour by changing a tattoo she had done when she was still with her ex, Pete Davidson is her lowlight.

“The pair got the word ‘always’ inked on their skin, but Ariana has announced on Instagram that she was having a tattoo session to embellish the tattoo and showed it off on Instagram with the caption “not a cover up, just evolving”.



