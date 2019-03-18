Celebrity Stuff hosts Jayden and Viv have revealed their celeb highlight/lowlight from the past week.

Highlight:

Viv says the release of the new Avengers: Endgame trailer is her fave celeb moment from the past week.

“It is the first promo for Endgame to feature Carol Danvers, who returned to Earth in the credits of Captain Marvel, alongside the other present Avengers,” she said on Sunday.

“It also confirms that she will meet Thor, who says he likes her.”

Meanwhile, news that Ray Meagher has signed a new three-year contract for his role as Alf on Home and Away is Jayden’s celeb highlight.

“He’s signed a new three-year contract, but there’s actually a clause in there that says if he gives the writers enough time to write him out of the show, he can leave to go and work on other projects overseas,” Jayden said on Sunday.

“He’s still going to be on our screens pretty much all the time, but he’s got the opportunity now to take a mini break when he wants to. I’m just glad he’s staying in the Bay.”

Lowlight:

Jayden rates claims audience members at a taping of The Voice were refused the right to leave the Sydney studio after filming ran long as his showbiz lowlight.

A spokesperson for The Voice has denied the allegations and NSW Police dismissed claims audience members called police to complain they were “being held against their own will”.

Viv says the shock death of Louis Tomlinson’s sister, Felicite, is her celeb lowlight. The news surfaced during the week leaving Louis “devastated and distraught”, cancelling an appearance at a Comic Relief event on Friday.

Our thoughts are with him and his family at this difficult time. RIP Felicite.

Image Credit: Freepik, altered by Jayden Forster.