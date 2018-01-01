Job Blog
You want a job and we want to help you get one.
Check out the resources below for our tips and tricks on how to do it.
- Building a radio aircheck
- Getting a job at SYN
- Getting a job in regional radio
- Why you should join the SYN Leadership Team
- Writing your CV
- Writing Key Selection Criteria
- Writing your Cover Letter
- Keeping a record of your work
- Job Interviews
- Email etiquette
- Dissecting job titles
- Grant experience
- Alumni profile: Tess Ikonomou
- Alumni profile: Ellijahna Victoria
Please note that this page is continually being updated, but you may contact [email protected] if there is anything you would like to see covered here. Lindsey is also available to read over your CV’s and job applications at any time. Get in touch.