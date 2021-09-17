Panorama Logo

Job Losses in Higher Education

For this weeks News Talk, producer Emile Pavlic caught up with Eliza Littleton from the Australia Institute to talk about their latest report into job losses in the higher education sector. 

Eliza Littleton

September 17th 2021
