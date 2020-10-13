Panorama Logo

Jobmaker Unpacked: What’s in the 2020-2021 Budget for young people?

The Australian Government handed down it’s 2020-21 Federal Budget last week with a plan to get young people working. While there were lots of winners, there were also a few losers.

What is the government’s new ‘Jobmaker’ scheme and how will it affect young people? 

Reporter Angus Thomson spoke to Dr. Jenny Chesters from Melbourne University’s Graduate School Of Education on where young people find themselves in the budget.

Guests

Dr. Jenny Chesters, Melbourne University’s Graduate School Of Education

Contributors

Angus Thomson

Panorama

October 13th 2020
