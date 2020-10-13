On Air
Jobmaker Unpacked: What’s in the 2020-2021 Budget for young people?
The Australian Government handed down it’s 2020-21 Federal Budget last week with a plan to get young people working. While there were lots of winners, there were also a few losers.
What is the government’s new ‘Jobmaker’ scheme and how will it affect young people?
Reporter Angus Thomson spoke to Dr. Jenny Chesters from Melbourne University’s Graduate School Of Education on where young people find themselves in the budget.
Dr. Jenny Chesters, Melbourne University’s Graduate School Of Education
Angus Thomson
