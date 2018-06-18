get cereal logo syn media fm radio melbourne

SYN 90.7

John Mayer’s Beauty Tutorial, Reality TV Villains & Friends Conspiracy Theory – Get Cereal Saturdays 16 June

This week on the show, Jules discovers a weird photo Schapelle Corby posted on her Instagram account and Sam discovers that there’s a John Mayer beauty tutorial on YouTube! Jules hits a road bump on their quest to secure SamandJules.com and Sam hears a conspiracy theory about one of her favourite TV shows. Plus, the girls chat to Bloom and James from Adele & Amy Songbook, touring in Victoria this month!

June 18th 2018
