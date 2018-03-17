John Waters receives glowing endorsement from Yoko Ono for Lennon tribute show

By Jayden Forster

JOHN Waters joined Cake and Kelso on Get Cereal on Thursday to chat about his 25th anniversary tour of Lennon: Through a Glass Onion .

The English-born Australian singer and actor first performed his tribute show for the late John Lennon in 1993 at Sydney’s Tilbury Hotel and has since performed to audiences worldwide.

Waters said Yoko Ono, Lennon’s widow and the head of his estate, had praised him for the show.

“Yoko herself has given us her blessing and I think she likes the way we do things,” he said. “We went to her with the show – lawyers were involved – but I got a personal contact from Yoko herself in mail when we opened in New York City.”

The former All Saints and Offspring star said the fact that Ono had contacted him shows that “she thinks our treatment is the best that she knows of”.

Waters said The Beatles former road manager Peter Brown has seen his performance, but said he was unsure if remaining members Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr had been to one of his shows.

LISTEN to the full interview below.

John Waters’ Lennon: Through an Glass Onion is on at Arts Centre Melbourne from March 23 to 25. Details at www.lennononstage.com.