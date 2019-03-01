The JoBros have dropped the video for their new track ‘Sucker’.

After it was announced that Nick, Kevin and Joe had reunited and would be releasing new music, the band has shared the official music video on their YouTube channel.



It features the three brothers as well as Kevin’s wife, Danielle, Nick’s new missus, Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, and Joe’s girlfriend, Sophie Turner.

Watch it here:

The clip is the No#1 trending video on YouTube with 9.5 million views and counting.



‘Sucker’ is the band’s first new track in four years after the 2012 online release of the album LiVe.

The JoBros formed in 2005 but split in 2013 after a comeback tour and album was cancelled due to “a deep rift” and “a big disagreement over their music direction”.

Now they’re back and we can’t get enough. More music please!

Image Credit: Jonas Brothers, Instagram

